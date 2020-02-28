Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,966 Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.85% of ArcBest worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the third quarter worth $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.58. 12,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07. ArcBest Corp has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCB. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

