Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,511 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Bunge worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Bunge by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,064,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,793,000 after purchasing an additional 130,523 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bunge by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 931,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,752,000 after buying an additional 92,780 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 633,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,872,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bunge by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 526,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 504,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $46.52. 64,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,817. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Heckman bought 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.52 per share, with a total value of $1,952,693.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 128,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,763.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.52 per share, for a total transaction of $196,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,120.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 71,793 shares of company stock worth $3,776,209. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

