Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 260.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 27,083 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $28.09. 630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93.

