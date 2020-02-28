Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Priority Technology an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 84,531 shares in the last quarter. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Priority Technology stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 37,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,935. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

