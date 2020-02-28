Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,135 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.09. 1,251,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,828. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $39.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

