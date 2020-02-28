Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 7,219 Shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 2.21% of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFI. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,759,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 72.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFI traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,956. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $42.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57.

About Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

