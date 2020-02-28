Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 8,368 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 486.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $13.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.63. 72,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,212. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.70 and its 200-day moving average is $133.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

