Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,254 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 18,358 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,617,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,304,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

