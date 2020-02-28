Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 599,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,517 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 868.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 68,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $937,000. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.75. 21,172,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,800,662. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.48.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

