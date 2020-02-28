Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 256.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $348,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 184.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $8,103,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.96. The stock had a trading volume of 23,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,555. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $224.84 and a one year high of $398.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.54.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

