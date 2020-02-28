Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,385 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in AstraZeneca by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

Shares of NYSE AZN traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,945. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $51.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $124.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

