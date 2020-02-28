Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 1,049.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $829,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 7,445.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.37. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $136.80.

