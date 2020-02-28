Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,782,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $632,000.

SPMD stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. 94,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,554. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

