Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,000.

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $100.50. The stock had a trading volume of 83,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,290. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.31. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.06 and a 1 year high of $100.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.

