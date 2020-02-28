Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 182.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Copart by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.41. 320,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,503. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497 in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.