Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,343 Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.46% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $688,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,090. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $58.61 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.02.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

