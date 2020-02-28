Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 4,561 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in VF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in VF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in VF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.94. The stock had a trading volume of 501,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. VF Corp has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

