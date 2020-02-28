Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYD. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,844,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,587. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31.

