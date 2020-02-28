Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.69. 42,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,600. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.52. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $65.85.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

