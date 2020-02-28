Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 27,175 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.43. 8,297,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996,531. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

