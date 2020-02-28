Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 29,880 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 826,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $5,023,008.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,690,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,863,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock worth $10,008,905. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.35. 4,125,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,853,120. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

