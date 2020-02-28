Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,453. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $131.63 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

