Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,122 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 131.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 102,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RPG traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $119.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,985. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $109.89 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.53.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

