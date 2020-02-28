Profile Utility Token (PUT) Hits One Day Volume of $12,975.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Coinrail, LBank and Allcoin. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $105,124.00 and $12,975.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00041334 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00070926 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000804 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,684.19 or 1.00572301 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000936 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00066801 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000448 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, LBank, Coinrail and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

