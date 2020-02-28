Project Pai Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.97 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $25.97 million and $2.54 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including HBUS, LBank, Huobi and OOOBTC. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00052581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00496557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.36 or 0.06685296 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00064802 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00028997 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005477 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011647 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,656,705,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,453,431,638 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Huobi, Bitfinex, HBUS, BitForex and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

