Prometeus One Day Volume Reaches $517,191.00 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Prometeus token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00008704 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $3.73 million and $517,191.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.02512768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00218906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00048548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00130351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus' total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000 tokens. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus' official website is prometeus.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

