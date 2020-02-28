ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Director Clement S. Dwyer, Jr. Purchases 9,221 Shares

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Director Clement S. Dwyer, Jr. acquired 9,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $127,618.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PROS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 86,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,118. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89. ProSight Global has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Get ProSight Global alerts:

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ProSight Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ProSight Global by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ProSight Global during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProSight Global during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProSight Global during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ProSight Global by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.