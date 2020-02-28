PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT):

2/28/2020 – PTC Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

2/20/2020 – PTC Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

2/20/2020 – PTC Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

2/20/2020 – PTC Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

2/6/2020 – PTC Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

2/6/2020 – PTC Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2020 – PTC Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

1/23/2020 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – PTC Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/1/2020 – PTC Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 939,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.40. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.09. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,877 shares of company stock worth $1,979,457. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

