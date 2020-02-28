Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Rating Reiterated by Cfra

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Cfra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $245.00. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.38.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.78. The company had a trading volume of 38,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,645. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $202.84 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.41 and its 200-day moving average is $230.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $4,259,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

