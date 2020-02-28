PUBLISH (NEWS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $40,341.00

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $310,442.00 and approximately $40,341.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.56 or 0.02497401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00219021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00047878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00130905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

