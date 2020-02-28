Puneet Kedia Sells 4,049 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Stock

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $28,869.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GLUU stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,261,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,544. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLUU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.