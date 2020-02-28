PWR Coin (PWR) Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a market cap of $85,750.00 and approximately $106.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PWR Coin has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01019836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00040697 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00016818 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00197853 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00071197 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001911 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00323635 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

