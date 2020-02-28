Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Vericel Corp Issued By Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vericel in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.93. Vericel has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.14 million, a PE ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 2.74.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 665.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

