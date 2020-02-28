Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Issued By Wedbush

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from to in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

NYSE:WWW opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $607.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.60%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.