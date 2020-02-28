Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Imv Inc Decreased by Analyst (TSE:IMV)

Imv Inc (TSE:IMV) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMV in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IMV’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get IMV alerts:

Shares of IMV opened at C$3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. IMV has a 1 year low of C$2.77 and a 1 year high of C$6.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.56, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.