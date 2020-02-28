Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc Boosted by Analyst (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.65 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$1.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.82 and a 1 year high of C$2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

