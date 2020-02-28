Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Timkensteel Corp Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TMST)

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Timkensteel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Timkensteel’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TMST. ValuEngine raised Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Timkensteel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Timkensteel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. Timkensteel has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $237.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.54.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.60 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. Timkensteel’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Timkensteel by 2,717.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Timkensteel by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares during the period. THB Asset Management grew its position in Timkensteel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 410,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 28,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Timkensteel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Timkensteel by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 231,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 96,545 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

