Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $607.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

WWW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from to in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293,747 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $10,631,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 32,257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 45,456.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 368,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

