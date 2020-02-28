Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Centennial Resource Development Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CDEV. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

