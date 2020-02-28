Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for AxoGen, Inc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for AxoGen in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AxoGen’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. AxoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXGN. BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $12.98 on Friday. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 6.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $516.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in AxoGen by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

