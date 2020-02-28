Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Lifted by Cormark (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.92.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

NYSE:BMO opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $66.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $16,469,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

