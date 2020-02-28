Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. CL King began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $967.94 million, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

