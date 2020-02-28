Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.41 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 505,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 139,964 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 367,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,613 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 201,253 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

