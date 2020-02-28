Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Avista Corp Issued By Williams Capital (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) – Analysts at Williams Capital issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Avista in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Williams Capital analyst C. Ellinghaus anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Williams Capital currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Avista’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.31 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AVA. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

AVA stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.36. Avista has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Avista by 31,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $467,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,008.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

