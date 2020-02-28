Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IONS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.15.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $53.29 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $53.27 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $295,009.26. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,621 shares of company stock worth $1,763,340. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

