Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Manchester United PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Manchester United in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MANU. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Manchester United stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $731.54 million, a P/E ratio of 106.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $20.91.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANU. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at $7,015,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at $4,875,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 16.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 192,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,279,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,797,000 after purchasing an additional 79,496 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

