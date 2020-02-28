Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Raised by SunTrust Banks

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “reduce” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

ECPG opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $959.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $347.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.11 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

