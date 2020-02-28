Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Cut by SunTrust Banks

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Heico in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Heico’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark started coverage on Heico in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Heico in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Heico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $105.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.57. Heico has a 52-week low of $89.25 and a 52-week high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. Heico had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heico by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Heico by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heico by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Heico by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Heico by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau purchased 1,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,049.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

