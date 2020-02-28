Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Decreased by Analyst

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intuit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.83. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $268.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit has a 1 year low of $236.03 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.85. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,426 shares of company stock worth $48,613,307 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

