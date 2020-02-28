Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Palo Alto Networks Inc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the network technology company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $187.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -104.20 and a beta of 0.96. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $182.62 and a 52-week high of $255.00.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total value of $2,716,680.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock worth $11,132,020. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

